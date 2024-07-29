American International Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 176,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $3,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LEG. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 65,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 29,088 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 149,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 9,254 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1.0% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,284,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,601,000 after buying an additional 12,502 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 8.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 350,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,719,000 after buying an additional 27,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the first quarter worth about $1,309,000. Institutional investors own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Leggett & Platt

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn purchased 6,000 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.74 per share, with a total value of $64,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,923.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Leggett & Platt news, Director Mark A. Blinn acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.74 per share, with a total value of $64,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,923.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Benjamin Michael Burns acquired 3,850 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.20 per share, with a total value of $46,970.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,616.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 65,635 shares of company stock worth $773,447. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt Stock Performance

LEG stock opened at $13.23 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.67 and a 200 day moving average of $16.63. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $10.11 and a twelve month high of $30.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Leggett & Platt had a positive return on equity of 11.31% and a negative net margin of 3.44%. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leggett & Platt Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LEG has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Leggett & Platt from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells engineered components and products in the United States, Europe, China, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, specialty foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foam for use in bedding and furniture, private label finished mattresses, ready-to-assemble mattress foundations, static foundations, and adjustable beds, as well as machines for producing innersprings; industrial sewing and quilting machines; mattress-packaging; and glue-drying equipment for various industrial users of steel rod and wire, manufacturers of finished bedding, bedding brands and mattress retailers, E-commerce retailers, big box retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

