American International Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

American International Group Inc. cut its position in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $3,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its position in FTAI Aviation by 9,008.0% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 7,927 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 4th quarter worth $6,722,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 45,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in FTAI Aviation by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTAI opened at $112.63 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.72. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 12 month low of $31.73 and a 12 month high of $115.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.43 and a beta of 2.03.

FTAI Aviation ( NYSE:FTAI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). FTAI Aviation had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 156.50%. The company had revenue of $326.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FTAI. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded FTAI Aviation to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FTAI Aviation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.90.

In other news, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams purchased 59,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $82.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,838,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,185,324. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

