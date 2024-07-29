American International Group Inc. Sells 126 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $3,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PODD. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Insulet by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,476,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,056,255,000 after buying an additional 1,556,455 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at $263,144,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter worth $227,655,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 878,529 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $190,623,000 after purchasing an additional 316,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Insulet by 462.3% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 299,654 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,361,000 after purchasing an additional 246,364 shares in the last quarter.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insulet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $193.30 on Monday. Insulet Co. has a twelve month low of $125.82 and a twelve month high of $283.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 58.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $193.24 and its 200 day moving average is $184.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insulet

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $441.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.05 million. Insulet had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Mark N. Field sold 2,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.43, for a total value of $405,806.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,375 shares in the company, valued at $2,737,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Insulet news, Director Timothy J. Scannell sold 7,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total value of $1,333,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,779,488.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mark N. Field sold 2,131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.43, for a total transaction of $405,806.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,375 shares in the company, valued at $2,737,431.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,931 shares of company stock worth $2,636,286. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Insulet from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Insulet from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. OTR Global restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on Insulet from $213.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 price objective on shares of Insulet in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Insulet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.18.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Insulet

Insulet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.