American International Group Inc. Sells 177 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,838 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $3,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Fabrinet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Fabrinet by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Fabrinet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Fabrinet from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Fabrinet from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.67.

In other Fabrinet news, Director Frank H. Levinson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.71, for a total transaction of $1,450,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,379,922.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fabrinet stock opened at $220.94 on Monday. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $114.83 and a 52-week high of $266.39. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.63.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.28. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $731.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.94 million. Research analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

