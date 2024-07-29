American International Group Inc. Sells 276 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $3,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Davidson Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ENSG shares. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on The Ensign Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial upped their price target on The Ensign Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.83.

ENSG stock opened at $142.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.79 and a 1 year high of $143.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.09 and a 200 day moving average of $121.70. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.58, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.99.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.32%.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total value of $40,764.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,002 shares in the company, valued at $2,329,632.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other The Ensign Group news, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 350 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total transaction of $40,764.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,002 shares in the company, valued at $2,329,632.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total value of $236,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,577,365. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,968 shares of company stock worth $1,714,703 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

