American International Group Inc. Sells 304 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $3,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in CarMax by 153.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at CarMax

In other news, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 9,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $777,680.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,690,899.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 9,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $777,680.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,690,899.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Charles Joseph Wilson sold 10,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $801,880.42. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,249,032.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,243 shares of company stock worth $12,836,542 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Stock Performance

NYSE KMX opened at $83.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.66 and a 1 year high of $88.22.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. CarMax had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CarMax from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Mizuho dropped their target price on CarMax from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

