American International Group Inc. Sells 396 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $3,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter worth about $7,735,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 9,308 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 779,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,851,000 after acquiring an additional 209,331 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,744,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,723,000 after purchasing an additional 191,416 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter worth approximately $18,379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Price Performance

ITCI opened at $80.39 on Monday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.50 and a 12-month high of $84.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.41 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a negative return on equity of 18.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.83.

Insider Transactions at Intra-Cellular Therapies

In related news, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 20,000 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $1,518,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,567.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 4,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $337,193.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,600 shares in the company, valued at $8,811,462. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $1,518,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,567.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

