American International Group Inc. Sells 516 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

American International Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $2,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Incyte by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Incyte by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 60,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Incyte by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Incyte by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on INCY. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Incyte from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Incyte from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Incyte in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.25.

NASDAQ INCY opened at $68.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $50.27 and a twelve month high of $70.36. The company has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.03 and its 200 day moving average is $58.64.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $880.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.85 million. Incyte had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Incyte news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,093 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total transaction of $64,388.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,458.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Incyte news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,093 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total transaction of $64,388.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,458.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 8,148 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $488,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,534 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,711 shares of company stock valued at $1,786,941. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

