American International Group Inc. Sells 7,750 Shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 197,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,750 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $3,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in PENN Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 123,033.3% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment Stock Performance

PENN opened at $19.71 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $29.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PENN Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. PENN Entertainment had a negative net margin of 17.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.53%. On average, research analysts forecast that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PENN. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Craig Hallum upgraded PENN Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut PENN Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at PENN Entertainment

In other news, CFO Felicia Hendrix purchased 16,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.47 per share, for a total transaction of $249,948.79. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,061,180.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PENN Entertainment news, Director David A. Handler bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.94 per share, for a total transaction of $597,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 283,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,234,743. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Felicia Hendrix bought 16,157 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.47 per share, with a total value of $249,948.79. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 68,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,180.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 76,157 shares of company stock worth $1,154,949. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment Company Profile

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

