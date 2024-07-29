American International Group Inc. Trims Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $3,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,599,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,427,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,362 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,551,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,713,000 after purchasing an additional 984,617 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 112.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,505,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,466,000 after buying an additional 795,920 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,401,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,295,000 after buying an additional 416,911 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

MGM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Susquehanna raised MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.66.

NYSE:MGM opened at $41.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.83. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $34.12 and a 1-year high of $51.35.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 5.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Alexis Herman sold 4,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $180,276.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Alexis Herman sold 4,344 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $180,276.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 139,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $5,633,292.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,859,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,957,290.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 147,988 shares of company stock worth $5,991,759. 2.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

