Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 13.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 928.6% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $390.00 to $387.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $462.89.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total value of $657,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,818,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $439.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $43.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $431.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $418.23. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $306.63 and a 1-year high of $449.94.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $0.19. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 73.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 20.15%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

