Analysts Offer Predictions for AbbVie Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AbbVie in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 26th. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Risinger now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.97 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.91. The consensus estimate for AbbVie’s current full-year earnings is $10.79 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for AbbVie’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.96 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $11.55 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $12.83 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $14.42 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $15.62 EPS.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.08. AbbVie had a return on equity of 186.82% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

ABBV has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays lifted their target price on AbbVie from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price (up from $195.00) on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday. Finally, HSBC raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.71.

AbbVie Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of ABBV opened at $185.16 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. AbbVie has a 52-week low of $135.85 and a 52-week high of $186.85. The company has a market cap of $326.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.94, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.64.

Institutional Trading of AbbVie

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $49,497,875.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 513,099 shares in the company, valued at $89,792,325. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 183.98%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

