Analysts Offer Predictions for Aecon Group Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:ARE)

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Aecon Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 25th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.36. The consensus estimate for Aecon Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.91 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Aecon Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Aecon Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Aecon Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Paradigm Capital upped their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$17.80 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Aecon Group from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aecon Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.94.

Aecon Group Stock Up 5.6 %

Aecon Group stock opened at C$15.63 on Monday. Aecon Group has a one year low of C$8.42 and a one year high of C$17.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$15.85 and a 200 day moving average of C$15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of C$973.28 million, a PE ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.19.

Aecon Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.35%.

About Aecon Group

(Get Free Report)

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.