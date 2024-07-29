Analysts Offer Predictions for Graco Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:GGG)

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Graco in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Graco’s current full-year earnings is $2.99 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Graco’s FY2024 earnings at $3.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

Get Graco alerts:

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $553.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.27 million. Graco had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 22.40%. Graco’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GGG. StockNews.com cut shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Graco from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Graco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Graco

Graco Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:GGG opened at $84.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.40 and its 200 day moving average is $85.44. Graco has a 12 month low of $69.78 and a 12 month high of $94.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Graco by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,229,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,494,846,000 after purchasing an additional 144,146 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Graco by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,169,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390,602 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Graco by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,802,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,353,000 after purchasing an additional 71,788 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Graco during the 4th quarter valued at $152,941,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Graco by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,732,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,361,000 after purchasing an additional 91,794 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is 35.17%.

About Graco

(Get Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.