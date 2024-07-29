Analysts Offer Predictions for The Boston Beer Company, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:SAM)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Boston Beer in a research report issued on Thursday, July 25th. Roth Capital analyst W. Kirk now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $5.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $5.33. The consensus estimate for Boston Beer’s current full-year earnings is $9.78 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Boston Beer’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $5.25 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $6.17 EPS.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $579.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.33 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 9.60%. Boston Beer’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.72 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SAM. Citigroup cut their target price on Boston Beer from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $273.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $344.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Boston Beer from $395.00 to $389.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $328.69.

NYSE SAM opened at $290.91 on Monday. Boston Beer has a 52 week low of $254.40 and a 52 week high of $395.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $286.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $305.19.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in Boston Beer by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Boston Beer by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Boston Beer by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Boston Beer by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

