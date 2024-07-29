Analysts Offer Predictions for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NYSE:TPH)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush increased their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Tri Pointe Homes in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the construction company will earn $1.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.25. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tri Pointe Homes’ current full-year earnings is $4.66 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.61 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Tri Pointe Homes from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Tri Pointe Homes from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

Tri Pointe Homes Trading Up 1.8 %

TPH opened at $46.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.15. Tri Pointe Homes has a one year low of $24.18 and a one year high of $47.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Tri Pointe Homes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,013,767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,887,000 after purchasing an additional 27,260 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 916,372 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,135,000 after acquiring an additional 31,041 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter worth $24,389,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter worth $22,862,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 530,036 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tri Pointe Homes

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 56,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $2,250,235.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 677,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,963,520.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

