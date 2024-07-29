Analysts Set Expectations for Veren Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:VRN)

Veren Inc. (NYSE:VRN – Free Report) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets lifted their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Veren in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 25th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Veren’s current full-year earnings is $1.07 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Veren’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Separately, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Veren from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

NYSE:VRN opened at $7.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Veren has a 12 month low of $6.03 and a 12 month high of $9.28. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.11 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.97.

Veren (NYSE:VRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $821.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.78 million. Veren had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 13.55%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be given a $0.0834 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is an increase from Veren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Veren’s payout ratio is -424.95%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRN. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Veren in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Veren in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Veren during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Veren during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veren during the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. Institutional investors own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

Veren Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

