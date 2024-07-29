Analyzing C3is (NASDAQ:CISS) and Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR)

C3is (NASDAQ:CISS – Get Free Report) and Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares C3is and Cadeler A/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio C3is $28.74 million 0.02 $9.29 million $30.11 0.04 Cadeler A/S $117.55 million 19.26 $12.44 million N/A N/A

Cadeler A/S has higher revenue and earnings than C3is.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets C3is 32.12% 22.99% 14.33% Cadeler A/S N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for C3is and Cadeler A/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for C3is and Cadeler A/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score C3is 0 0 0 0 N/A Cadeler A/S 0 0 1 0 3.00

Cadeler A/S has a consensus price target of $37.00, suggesting a potential upside of 43.36%. Given Cadeler A/S’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cadeler A/S is more favorable than C3is.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.5% of C3is shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.0% of Cadeler A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cadeler A/S beats C3is on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About C3is

C3is Inc. offers international seaborne transportation services. It provides its services to dry bulk charterers, including national and private industrial users, commodity producers and traders, oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders and producers. The company owns and operates a fleet of two drybulk carriers, which transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal and grains, as well as minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers, and one Aframax crude oil tanker that transports crude oil. C3is Inc. was founded in 2021 and is based in Athens, Greece.

About Cadeler A/S

Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. It also provides wind farm construction, maintenance, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry, as well as marine and engineering services. The company owns and operates four offshore jack-up windfarm installation vessels. Cadeler A/S was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

