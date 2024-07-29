Andlauer Healthcare Group (AND) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect Andlauer Healthcare Group to post earnings of C$0.43 per share for the quarter.
Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C($0.18). Andlauer Healthcare Group had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of C$161.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$168.50 million.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Price Performance
Andlauer Healthcare Group stock opened at C$40.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.06. The stock has a market cap of C$789.72 million, a P/E ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$38.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$40.28. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 52 week low of C$36.43 and a 52 week high of C$44.76.
Insider Activity at Andlauer Healthcare Group
In other news, Director Ronald Martin Skelton sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.87, for a total value of C$61,309.95. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently commented on AND shares. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$55.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Andlauer Healthcare Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$49.43.
About Andlauer Healthcare Group
Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.
