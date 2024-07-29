Andlauer Healthcare Group (AND) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect Andlauer Healthcare Group to post earnings of C$0.43 per share for the quarter.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C($0.18). Andlauer Healthcare Group had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of C$161.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$168.50 million.

Get Andlauer Healthcare Group alerts:

Andlauer Healthcare Group Price Performance

Andlauer Healthcare Group stock opened at C$40.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.06. The stock has a market cap of C$789.72 million, a P/E ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$38.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$40.28. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 52 week low of C$36.43 and a 52 week high of C$44.76.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Andlauer Healthcare Group

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s payout ratio is 23.84%.

In other news, Director Ronald Martin Skelton sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.87, for a total value of C$61,309.95. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AND shares. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$55.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Andlauer Healthcare Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$49.43.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AND

About Andlauer Healthcare Group

(Get Free Report)

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.