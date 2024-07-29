Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Antero Midstream in a report issued on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.23. The consensus estimate for Antero Midstream’s current full-year earnings is $0.86 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Antero Midstream’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Antero Midstream Price Performance

AM opened at $14.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Antero Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.64 and a 200 day moving average of $13.80.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 112.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Antero Midstream

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Antero Midstream by 360.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Antero Midstream in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Antero Midstream by 175.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 53.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

