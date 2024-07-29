Antero Resources (AR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE AR opened at $29.59 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.19. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.95 and a beta of 3.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Antero Resources has a 12 month low of $20.10 and a 12 month high of $36.28.

In related news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total value of $336,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,654.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Antero Resources news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total transaction of $336,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,654.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total value of $1,686,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,032,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,807,503.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 476,377 shares of company stock worth $16,326,084 over the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AR shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Antero Resources from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Antero Resources from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Antero Resources from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.69.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

