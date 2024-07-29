Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Hudock Inc.

Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,439 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 1.3% of Hudock Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,054 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 19,259 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 118,973 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,401,000 after acquiring an additional 13,123 shares in the last quarter. Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $868,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 45,004 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $217.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.07 and a twelve month high of $237.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $90.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.37 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 148.33% and a net margin of 26.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.55%.

Apple declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAPL has been the topic of several research reports. Cfra upped their price target on Apple from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Melius Research upped their price target on Apple from $227.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total transaction of $951,809.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,574,531.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total transaction of $951,809.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,574,531.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

