Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Haverford Trust Co

Haverford Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,485,145 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 18,668 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 4.5% of Haverford Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Apple were worth $426,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 3.0% in the first quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 4,091 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp raised its stake in Apple by 0.4% in the first quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 69,676 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,948,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 0.5% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 242,185 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $41,530,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,733 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Apple by 3.9% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 128,909 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $22,105,000 after buying an additional 4,791 shares during the period. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total transaction of $951,809.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,574,531.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,207,570.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $217.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.07 and a twelve month high of $237.23. The company has a market cap of $3.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $210.84 and its 200 day moving average is $190.13.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. Apple had a return on equity of 148.33% and a net margin of 26.31%. The company had revenue of $90.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $110.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler Companies restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Apple from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Cfra increased their target price on Apple from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Apple from $238.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.09.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

