Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Mathes Company Inc.

Mathes Company Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,161 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 4.3% of Mathes Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,877 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV increased its holdings in Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 59,191 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,396,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 54,788 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,548,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Apple by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 515,338 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $99,218,000 after buying an additional 9,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 10,410 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total transaction of $951,809.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,574,531.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at $835,207,570.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Loop Capital raised shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $238.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.09.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $217.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $210.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.13. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.07 and a 1-year high of $237.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. Apple had a net margin of 26.31% and a return on equity of 148.33%. The firm had revenue of $90.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.55%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

