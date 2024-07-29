Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Acquired by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,858,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,776,996,000 after purchasing an additional 104,008 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,611,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $788,086,000 after buying an additional 58,862 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,800,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $628,614,000 after buying an additional 693,608 shares during the period. Davis Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 441.7% during the 4th quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,500,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $482,755,000 after buying an additional 5,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,907,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $546,054,000 after acquiring an additional 99,329 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $96.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.64. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $72.85 and a 12 month high of $103.79. The firm has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.39. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 33.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACGL. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "in-line" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com raised Arch Capital Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $102.87.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total transaction of $966,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,035 shares in the company, valued at $22,037,302.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Stories

