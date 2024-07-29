argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Given New $515.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $490.00 to $515.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.15% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of argenx from $560.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on argenx from $545.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of argenx in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of argenx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $546.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of argenx from $522.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $540.37.

Get argenx alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on argenx

argenx Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ ARGX opened at $494.46 on Monday. argenx has a 1 year low of $327.73 and a 1 year high of $532.59. The company has a market cap of $29.57 billion, a PE ratio of -87.36 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $415.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $394.89.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $1.34. The company had revenue of $489.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.66 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 12.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.69) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that argenx will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On argenx

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of argenx by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,505,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in argenx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $802,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of argenx by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 388.7% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of argenx by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 86,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,788,000 after purchasing an additional 15,431 shares during the period. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About argenx

(Get Free Report)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren's syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.