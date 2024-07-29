ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Stock Holdings Lowered by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 47.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,430 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 14,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 4,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 17,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $45.78 on Monday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $33.76 and a 1-year high of $54.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.52.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

