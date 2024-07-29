ARM (ARM) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of 0.35 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported 0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.30 by 0.06. ARM had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business had revenue of 928.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 865.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect ARM to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ ARM opened at 149.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is 152.00 and its 200 day moving average price is 125.35. ARM has a 1 year low of 46.50 and a 1 year high of 188.75.

Several research firms have recently commented on ARM. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ARM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on ARM from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on ARM from $156.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on ARM from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on ARM from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 109.08.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

