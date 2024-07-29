ARM (ARM) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of 0.35 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported 0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.30 by 0.06. ARM had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business had revenue of 928.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 865.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect ARM to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
ARM Price Performance
NASDAQ ARM opened at 149.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is 152.00 and its 200 day moving average price is 125.35. ARM has a 1 year low of 46.50 and a 1 year high of 188.75.
ARM Company Profile
Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.
