Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,672,247 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 201,365 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $351,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of APAM. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 42.5% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,331,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,965,000 after acquiring an additional 397,424 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,581,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,860,000 after buying an additional 318,355 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,907,000. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,209,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 367,093 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,608,000 after buying an additional 80,549 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE APAM opened at $43.71 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.84. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $32.12 and a one year high of $46.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.81.

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $270.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.70 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 71.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.39%.

APAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

