Ascendiant Capital Markets Increases IGC Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Price Target to $3.50

IGC Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Ascendiant Capital Markets from $3.25 to $3.50 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on IGC. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on IGC Pharma in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on IGC Pharma in a research note on Monday, May 6th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
IGC Pharma Stock Performance
IGC Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 24th. The construction company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter. IGC Pharma had a negative net margin of 966.54% and a negative return on equity of 119.06%.
IGC Pharma Company Profile
IGC Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing cannabinoid-based formulations for treating diseases and conditions, including Alzheimer's disease, dysmenorrhea, premenstrual syndrome, and chronic pain. The company has two investigational drug assets targeting Alzheimer's disease comprising IGC-AD1, which is in a Phase 2B clinical trial as a treatment for agitation in dementia due to Alzheimer's; and TGR-63 that is in pre-clinical development.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than IGC Pharma
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Verizon Stock: 4 Reasons to Buy This Bargain After Recent Dip
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Why a Weaker Dollar is Good News for These 3 Stocks
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Why Bank of America Just Approved a Huge Stock Buyback Program
Receive News & Ratings for IGC Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGC Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.