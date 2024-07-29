Ascendiant Capital Markets Increases IGC Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Price Target to $3.50

IGC Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Ascendiant Capital Markets from $3.25 to $3.50 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on IGC. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on IGC Pharma in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on IGC Pharma in a research note on Monday, May 6th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get IGC Pharma alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on IGC

IGC Pharma Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:IGC opened at $0.45 on Monday. IGC Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.30.

IGC Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 24th. The construction company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter. IGC Pharma had a negative net margin of 966.54% and a negative return on equity of 119.06%.

IGC Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IGC Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing cannabinoid-based formulations for treating diseases and conditions, including Alzheimer's disease, dysmenorrhea, premenstrual syndrome, and chronic pain. The company has two investigational drug assets targeting Alzheimer's disease comprising IGC-AD1, which is in a Phase 2B clinical trial as a treatment for agitation in dementia due to Alzheimer's; and TGR-63 that is in pre-clinical development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IGC Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGC Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.