Atb Cap Markets Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TechnipFMC in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 25th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.42. The consensus estimate for TechnipFMC’s current full-year earnings is $1.20 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for TechnipFMC’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 5.72%. TechnipFMC’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price target on TechnipFMC from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on TechnipFMC from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on TechnipFMC from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.62.

Read Our Latest Report on TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE FTI opened at $28.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.43 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.15. TechnipFMC has a 1 year low of $17.36 and a 1 year high of $29.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TechnipFMC

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,594,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,019,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,259,348 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter worth $61,570,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 868.1% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,132,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808,618 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter worth $37,976,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 182.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,680,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,850,000 after buying an additional 1,086,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at TechnipFMC

In other TechnipFMC news, CAO David Light sold 5,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $153,001.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,692.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TechnipFMC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

About TechnipFMC

(Get Free Report)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.