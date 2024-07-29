Atb Cap Markets Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV)

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Advantage Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, July 25th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.70. The consensus estimate for Advantage Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.57 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Advantage Energy’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.61 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Get Advantage Energy alerts:

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.03. Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 18.74%. The business had revenue of C$139.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$132.00 million.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cormark set a C$15.00 target price on Advantage Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Advantage Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.00 target price on shares of Advantage Energy in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.68.

View Our Latest Analysis on AAV

Advantage Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Advantage Energy stock opened at C$9.77 on Monday. Advantage Energy has a 12 month low of C$8.02 and a 12 month high of C$11.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.01. The stock has a market cap of C$1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advantage Energy

In other news, Director Donald M. Clague purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$10.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,900.00. In other news, Director Donald M. Clague purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$10.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,900.00. Also, Director Jill Terilee Angevine bought 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$9.91 per share, with a total value of C$237,919.20. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $372,069. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Advantage Energy

(Get Free Report)

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.