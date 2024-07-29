ATB Capital Boosts Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) Price Target to C$255.00

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by ATB Capital from C$240.00 to C$255.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Waste Connections Price Performance

Waste Connections stock opened at C$243.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$236.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$227.28. The stock has a market cap of C$62.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.67. Waste Connections has a 12-month low of C$174.74 and a 12-month high of C$251.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.12.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.96%.

Insider Activity at Waste Connections

About Waste Connections

In related news, Senior Officer Robert Andres Nielsen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$169.00, for a total value of C$169,000.00. In other Waste Connections news, Senior Officer Robert Andres Nielsen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$169.00, for a total transaction of C$169,000.00. Also, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$167.59, for a total value of C$251,387.85. Insiders have sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock worth $752,388 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

