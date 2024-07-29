Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Atkore were worth $3,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Atkore by 7.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 87,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,581,000 after buying an additional 5,784 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Atkore by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 514,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,018,000 after acquiring an additional 168,042 shares in the last quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atkore during the first quarter worth approximately $4,759,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Atkore by 8.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 14,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Atkore by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ATKR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Atkore from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Atkore in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.23, for a total value of $91,784.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,944.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.23, for a total value of $91,784.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,944.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total transaction of $78,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,507,154.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Atkore Stock Performance

Shares of ATKR opened at $139.21 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 2.15. Atkore Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.00 and a 12-month high of $194.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.86. Atkore had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 43.19%. The company had revenue of $792.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.31 EPS. Atkore’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atkore Inc. will post 14.93 EPS for the current year.

Atkore Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.98%.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

