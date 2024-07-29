Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Atmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.67.

ATO stock opened at $126.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.36. Atmos Energy has a 52 week low of $101.00 and a 52 week high of $127.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.45 and its 200 day moving average is $116.15. The firm has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.67.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.23. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Atmos Energy will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $47,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,018. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 31.3% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 31.9% in the second quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 30,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,520,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 13.1% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 493.2% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

