Atomera (ATOM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

Atomera Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ATOM opened at $3.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.59. Atomera has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $9.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.46. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Atomera Company Profile

Atomera Incorporated engages in the developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

