Aurora Innovation (AUR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Aurora Innovation Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ AUR opened at $4.23 on Monday. Aurora Innovation has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $5.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 2.75.
Insider Activity at Aurora Innovation
About Aurora Innovation
Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Aurora Innovation
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Is Crypto Cool Again? What Stocks You Should Be Watching
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.