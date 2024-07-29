Aurora Innovation (AUR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Aurora Innovation Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ AUR opened at $4.23 on Monday. Aurora Innovation has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $5.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 2.75.

Insider Activity at Aurora Innovation

About Aurora Innovation

In other news, Director Reid Hoffman sold 45,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total transaction of $144,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 389,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,433.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

