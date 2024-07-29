Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.07 per share for the quarter. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY24 guidance at $9.05-$9.22 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 9.050-9.220 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 93.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Automatic Data Processing to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $252.67 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $244.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $205.53 and a one year high of $256.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.78.

ADP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.50.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

