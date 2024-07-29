Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.93.

Several brokerages have commented on AVTR. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Avantor from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup cut Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Shares of AVTR opened at $25.60 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 65.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.32. Avantor has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $26.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Avantor had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Avantor will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,497,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,857,000 after buying an additional 1,325,026 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,842,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Avantor by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,165,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,612,000 after purchasing an additional 534,901 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Avantor by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 628,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,342,000 after purchasing an additional 104,296 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Avantor by 146.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 217,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,961,000 after buying an additional 129,010 shares in the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

