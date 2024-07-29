Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.37% from the company’s current price.

AVTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup lowered Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Avantor from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Avantor from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Avantor from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.13.

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $25.60 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.65. Avantor has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $26.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.64, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Avantor had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 5.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Avantor will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Avantor during the 4th quarter worth about $816,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Avantor during the 4th quarter worth about $339,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Avantor by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,283,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,430,000 after purchasing an additional 342,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Avantor by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 185,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

