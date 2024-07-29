Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) PT Raised to $27.00

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Avantor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup lowered Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Avantor from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Avantor from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Avantor stock opened at $25.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.61. Avantor has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $26.16. The stock has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 65.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.32.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Avantor had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 5.28%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avantor will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Avantor by 2,003.6% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Avantor by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in Avantor by 565.5% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Avantor by 1,830.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Avantor during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

