Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter. Axcelis Technologies has set its Q2 guidance at $1.30 EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance at 1.300-1.300 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $252.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.55 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 30.22%. On average, analysts expect Axcelis Technologies to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $123.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 4.00. Axcelis Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $93.77 and a fifty-two week high of $201.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $131.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.24.

In related news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.42, for a total value of $137,304.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,792,565.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACLS shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $130.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 12th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.33.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

