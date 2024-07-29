Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Shares Sold by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co cut its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,649 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $4,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACLS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,304,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $480,040,000 after acquiring an additional 263,604 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 492,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,953,000 after purchasing an additional 162,040 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 442,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,105,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 431,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,911,000 after buying an additional 17,635 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $123.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.87. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.77 and a 12 month high of $201.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.24.

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.31. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 22.16%. The business had revenue of $252.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.42, for a total transaction of $137,304.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,792,565.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $130.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. B. Riley increased their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.33.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

