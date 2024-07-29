Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 5th. Analysts expect Axsome Therapeutics to post earnings of ($1.30) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.11. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.17% and a negative net margin of 118.07%. The company had revenue of $75.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.91 million. On average, analysts expect Axsome Therapeutics to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Axsome Therapeutics Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of AXSM opened at $86.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $55.02 and a 12 month high of $98.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 1.26.
In other Axsome Therapeutics news, Director Mark Coleman sold 5,249 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.21, for a total value of $394,777.29. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,848 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,768.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Axsome Therapeutics news, Director Mark Coleman sold 5,249 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.21, for a total value of $394,777.29. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,848 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,768.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 7,910 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total value of $587,792.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,734.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.
Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.
