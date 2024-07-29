Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 34,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 112.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,819 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 861.5% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Colliers Securities lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $4.25 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.61.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:MPW opened at $5.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.36. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $10.74.

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -27.03%.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

