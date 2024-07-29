Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 15,800 ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ImmunityBio by 42.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,675,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,802,000 after acquiring an additional 4,342,386 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,142,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after acquiring an additional 92,991 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 380.8% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 945,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after acquiring an additional 749,041 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ImmunityBio during the fourth quarter worth about $3,714,000. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in ImmunityBio by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 443,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 48,700 shares in the last quarter. 8.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ImmunityBio alerts:

ImmunityBio Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBRX opened at $5.61 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.07. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $10.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ImmunityBio ( NASDAQ:IBRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03 million. On average, equities analysts expect that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ImmunityBio from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ImmunityBio

About ImmunityBio

(Free Report)

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that bolster the natural immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases. Its platforms for the development of biologic product candidates include antibody-cytokine fusion proteins; DNA, RNA, and recombinant protein vaccines; and cell therapies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunityBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunityBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.