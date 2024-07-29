Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 487,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 9,789 shares in the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 56,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 17,787 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,052,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust stock opened at $10.67 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.61 and a 200-day moving average of $10.33. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $10.95.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.09%.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

