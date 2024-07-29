Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Invests $199,000 in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on CCL shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.11.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $17.27 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.09. The company has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $19.74.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 3.86%. Carnival Co. &’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

