Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Makes New $185,000 Investment in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 25,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,349,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 176.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,767,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,601,000 after buying an additional 6,870,610 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 176.3% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,767,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,494,000 after buying an additional 6,870,610 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,459,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,527,000 after acquiring an additional 5,057,233 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $38,595,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Stock Up 1.9 %

SoFi Technologies stock opened at $7.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.93. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $11.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.36.

Insider Activity

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $580.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 28,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $199,988.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 8,062,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,790,901.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 28,900 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $199,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,062,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,790,901.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $360,709.93. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 453,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,704.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 88,390 shares of company stock worth $597,569 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SOFI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.44.

SoFi Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

