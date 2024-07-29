BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $475.00.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BAESY shares. Citigroup raised shares of BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America downgraded shares of BAE Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.
BAESY stock opened at $65.30 on Monday. BAE Systems has a 1 year low of $47.65 and a 1 year high of $72.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.25 and a 200 day moving average of $66.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.97.
BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.
