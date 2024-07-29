BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $475.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BAESY shares. Citigroup raised shares of BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America downgraded shares of BAE Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BAE Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in BAE Systems by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BAE Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $682,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in BAE Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $699,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in BAE Systems by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 57,326 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

BAESY stock opened at $65.30 on Monday. BAE Systems has a 1 year low of $47.65 and a 1 year high of $72.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.25 and a 200 day moving average of $66.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

